Assofermet: Potential concerns for Italian scrap market in February

January witnessed contrasting trends in the Italian scrap market, initially marked by price increases and smooth deliveries to steel mills. However, surplus supply from collection and recovery facilities posed challenges in managing discharges, resulting in price stability in the latter part of the month, according to Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials, and steel products, in its new press release. "The weakening demand at the end of the month has raised concerns among suppliers," said the association, adding that the persistent scarcity of high-quality scrap could jeopardize price stability in the coming month. "The end-of-month snapshot appears less positive than the initial one, with weak demand and overall sustained supply, which could become a cause for concern in February, especially in light of a potential slowdown and production reduction by two major producers," Assoferment noted.

In the international context, the Turkish market exhibited modest price variations, fluctuating between stability and a slight positive trend. Assofermet remarked, "Asian markets maintain their weakness," while there was a slight decline in demand in European markets at the end of January.

Regarding stainless steel scrap, the association pointed to a reduction in domestic demand in line with the holiday and post-holiday period. Additionally, the Suez Canal issue influenced markets outside the EU, "especially India, which struggles to export to Europe due to a significant increase in transportation costs, resulting in reduced sales and less interest in purchasing European products."

In the pig iron market, stability was observed in January, with relatively low demand due to reduced working hours and limited supplies from Russia. Ukraine’s preference for using iron to produce finished products influenced supply. The association went on to state, "Prices in Turkey aligned with those in the Italian market, as well as with those observed in the Chinese and Indian markets."

As for hematite iron, Assofermet noted a price increase, already highlighted in December, attributing it to increased demand from producers. However, caution in purchases persists, but "January confirmed a more forward-looking view than in the fall of 2023". January, after a calm market at the year's end, registered a courageous optimism, renewing interest in purchases, even in ductile iron.

Finally, ferroalloys, particularly those containing Mn and FeSi, experienced a significant increase due to the critical situation in the Red Sea, leading to a surge in freight costs, scarce container availability, and a transit time of at least 55 days from India, and even longer from China, to Europe.