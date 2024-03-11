﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Assofermet: Negative sentiment prevails in Italian domestic scrap market

Monday, 11 March 2024 14:28:02 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

According to a new press release from Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials, and steel products, there were no major changes in either scrap prices or mill production in February. This stability was possible due to the continued scarcity of scrap supply, which offset the lower demand for scrap from steel mills resulting from the drop in finished steel prices. The forecast for March sees a drop in quotations if finished steel production does not improve.

In the international markets, the second part of February was characterized by declines, both in Turkey and Europe, due to low scrap demand as requests for new finished products were low. Assofermet reported fair demand for semi-finished products, especially billets, “probably aimed at calming the price of scrap”. The Asian markets remain weak in terms of both prices and demand.

With regard to stainless steel scrap, demand was sluggish in February and the low availability of scrap caused quotations to rise in the middle of the month and then fall at the end of February. Alloys and super alloys were still in good demand and prices were not particularly high, while high-speed and super high-speed steels saw a drop in demand from users despite low availability.

In February, Assofermet reported substantial stability in the Italian pig iron market, with no price reductions but a drop in demand. Availability therefore remains good, but not excessive. There was also little demand in the Turkish market and also few offers from Russia. The association points out that there was a drop in volumes of Russian pig iron in the Chinese market, mainly due to the increase in freight rates from the Black Sea, which makes the Chinese market unattractive for Russian suppliers. On the hematite iron front, February saw a stable market, characterized by a slowdown in production and, consequently, in purchases. Prices for spheroidal cast iron and ferroalloys were also stable.

 


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Assofermet: EU steel market faces reduced demand, international uncertainties

12 Mar | Steel News

US Northeast March scrap prices settle down across the board

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by $4.2/mt on March 9

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Ohio Valley scrap prices settle down across the board

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap market declines

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish import scrap prices may stabilize, Asia still moving down

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import containerized scrap prices in Bangladesh down in new deals, more negotiations in bulk at lower prices

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnamese producers seek lower prices for Japanese scrap

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian local scrap market drops slightly in wake of international prices

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials