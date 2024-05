Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:05:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The government of Armenia has decided to extend the country’s scrap export ban for six months until January 30, 2025, according to media reports. The ban was due to expire on July 29, 2024.

The ban will apply to scrap metal waste, scrap metal pipes and their fittings and non-ferrous scrap. The extension decision was taken to ensure sufficient raw material access for 30 metallurgical companies operating in the country which use scrap as raw material.