Argentina’s steel production increases again in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 21:59:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to Argentina’s steel industry association, Acero Argentino (AA), the country’s crude steel production in October reached 458,500 mt, 2.5 percent more than in September.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 7.4 percent to 210,000 mt, the production of CRC declined by 7.2 percent to 108,900 mt, and the production of long products increased by 2.0 percent to 196,500 mt.

When compared to September 2022, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 7.0 percent, HRC declining by 0.2 percent, CRC declining by 5.5 percent, and long products declining by 4.3 percent.

Acero Argentino mentioned that the civil construction and automotive sectors remain in declining performance, while domestic appliances, machinery and energy sectors remain operating at a good level of activity.

The institute added that the local steel producers have adapted their production paces due to the low availability of imported raw materials not produced in Argentina.

The problems reportedly derive from the financial crisis faced by the country, with high inflation rate, and shortage of foreign currencies to conclude import operations.


