ArcelorMittal Temirtau to invest to modernize production facilities

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 14:14:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal Temirtau has announced that it will invest $1 billion to modernize its production facilities.

The company stated that it will implement major projects on environmental protection. ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s investment plans include 100 MW wind energy projects in Temirtau.

In addition, the company has committed to engaging globally renowned experts to ensure long-term sustainable development in Kazakhstan by cooperation with universities in Karaganda and Temirtau.