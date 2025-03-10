ArcelorMittal SSC to supply HDG to UK-based air conditioning contractor

ArcelorMittal Steel Service Centres (SSC) Europe, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that ArcelorMittal UK Steel Service Centres will supply all the hot dip galvanized (HDG) steel needs of the UK-based air conditioning contractor Imperial Ductwork Services Ltd (IDSL). The HDG in XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel will be used in ductwork production at IDSL’s Dartford factory.

XCarb® steel reduces carbon emissions by 65 percent compared to traditional steelmaking, supporting IDSL’s commitment to decarbonization. The lower carbon steel ductwork will be supplied to current and future projects across the UK, ensuring that sustainability is at the core of key infrastructure projects.