 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal South Africa to continue operations until August

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:35:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Africa’s largest steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) has again postponed its plans to shut down its longs business consisting of its Newcastle and Vereeniging works as well as its AMRAS rail and structural steel subsidiary with the help of a loan to be provided by a local finance institution, according to media reports.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) will provide a ZAR 1.6 billion ($87.05 million) loan to the company, enabling it to defer its closure decision until August 31 and to stave off the termination of 3,500 jobs. The loan from the IDC is repayable based on a mutual agreement dependent upon the financial performance, solvency and liquidity of AMSA’s longs business.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, after postponing it in early February this year, AMSA decided to proceed with the closure plan due to failed discussions with the government and stakeholders.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal South Africa seeks government support to prevent closure

17 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa to officially close longs plants after talks with government fail

03 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa to close longs plants amid challenging market conditions

07 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa to continue long steel production

04 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa plans to close long steel operations amid weak demand

29 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and Sasol join forces to explore green hydrogen and carbon capture projects

19 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA temporarily shuts down BF at Vanderbijlpark plant amid raw material shortage

21 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA to restart second BF at Vandebijlpark in January 2021

30 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa declares force majeure, cuts workers’ pay

06 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA halts Saldanha steel operations

12 Nov | Steel News