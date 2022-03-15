ArcelorMittal Poland sees higher net profit in 2021, expects strong EBITDA for 2022

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 15:39:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced its financial results for 2021.

The company’s operating income in 2021 was $17 billion compared to an operating income of $2.1 billion in 2020, while its EBITDA in the given year was $19.4 billion compared to $4.3 billion in the previous year.

ArcelorMittal Poland’s net profit was $15 billion in 2021, compared to $200 million in 2020, reflecting the performance of AMNS India, AMNS Calverst and other investing entities.

In 2021, the company’s steel shipments increased by 9.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company stated that it is making progress in its plans to reduce carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 with investments worth $300 million to be made in 2022.

The company expects a strong EBITDA result and a high free cash flow in 2022.