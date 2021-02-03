﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Italia restarts blast furnace No. 2

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:16:14 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

On February 2, Italian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Italia announced that it has restarted its blast furnace No. 2 at its Taranto-based plant. The blast furnace had been halted March last year to implement some works that the Court of Taranto had prescribed after a fatal accident which occurred in June 2015. Accordingly, the Taranto plant, formerly known as Ilva, is now operating with three blast furnaces (Nos. 1, 2, and 4) and two hot rolling mills.

However, as previously reported, the company will halt blast furnace No. 4 within the March-April period this year to carry out “extraordinary” maintenance works.

According to the industrial plan by ArcelorMittal and Italian state-owned agency Invitalia, which have joint control of the former Ilva facilities, production should increase from last year's 3.3 million mt to 5 million mt in 2021. The last step of the plan is reaching production of 8 million mt in 2025, also thanks to the revamped blast furnace No. 5 and a new electric arc furnace which alone should contribute 2.5 million mt of production capacity.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  steelmaking  Italy  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Italia to restart blast furnace No. 2
21  Jan

Italy’s crude steel production down 12.2 percent in 2020
20  Jan

Rebar price uptrend in Italy halts at high levels
11  Jan

Italy’s Eusider Group acquires welded pipe producer Bidue
08  Jan

ArcelorMittal Italia to restart a few plants and raise daily output