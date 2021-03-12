ArcelorMittal Italia can continue activities at hot area in Taranto

Friday, 12 March 2021 15:43:30 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The hot area of the former Ilva plant in Taranto, Italy, will continue producing, at least in the short term, ArcelorMittal has said in a statement.

Italy's Council of State, while waiting for the court hearing that will be held on May 13 this year, has ordered the suspension of the sentence of the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Lecce, which ordered the halting of activities in the hot area within 60 days, i.e., by April 14, in order to prevent emissions from the plant. The request for suspension of the court order had been submitted by ArcelorMittal Italia, the company that manages the plants, and by Ilva in Extraordinary Administration. The hot area includes the plant's blast furnaces, mineral storage areas, the coke plant, the steel mill, the area for managing steel materials, and the agglomeration area.