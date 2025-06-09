 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal inaugurates new iron ore concentrator in Liberia

Monday, 09 June 2025 10:07:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has inaugurated its new iron ore concentrator in Liberia, ahead of the formal commissioning.

The new state-of-the-art concentrator with a 20 million mt capacity is one of the largest iron ore beneficiation plants in Africa and the central component of ArcelorMittal’s $1.8 billion expansion project in Liberia, bringing ArcelorMittal’s total investment in the country to date to approximately $3 billion. The company said its production will increase from the current level of 5 million mt of iron ore to 20 million mt, alongside a significant improvement in product quality to higher-grade, higher-value iron ore.

The expansion project also involved investment in accompanying infrastructure assets. The railway from Tokadeh to Buchanan is being upgraded, while a new pier has been added at the port of Buchanan, along with associated material handling infrastructure.

ArcelorMittal also plans to further expand capacity at its Liberian mining operations, with plans under development for a phased increase to 30 million mt of annual production capacity, and options being studied to produce DRI quality concentrate. The current expansion project has been undertaken with future expansion in mind, with upgrades to the railway already enabling it to transport 30 million mt of iron ore annually.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Liberia Africa Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 9, 2025

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 9, 2025 

09 Jun | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports decrease by 5.2 percent in January-May

09 Jun | Steel News

Indian government grants approval for LMEL’s expansion of iron ore mine

09 Jun | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production down 8.9 percent in February

06 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 6, 2025

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 6, 2025 

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Rio Tinto opens Western Range iron ore mine

06 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore in China keeps edging down slowly due to weak steel demand and output cuts rumors

05 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 5, 2025 

05 Jun | Longs and Billet