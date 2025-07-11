ArcelorMittal-China Oriental JV orders silicon steel plant from Andritz

The joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Chinese investment company China Oriental Group, ArcelorMittal Jinxi New Materials Co., Ltd., has awarded Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz a contract to supply silicon steel processing equipment for a major facility in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. The order includes three final annealing coating lines, one reversing cold rolling mill, and 12 inductors for the new energy magnetic material (NEMM) project.

The equipment will produce high-end silicon steel used for energy vehicle motors, generators, and transformers. The project aims to support local NEV manufacturers' green manufacturing goals while advancing China's transition to sustainable production methods.