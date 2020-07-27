Aperam, VLI extend logistics agreement to transport stainless steel

Monday, 27 July 2020 22:44:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil-based stainless steel producer Aperam and logistics company VLI reportedly extended an agreement to transport steel using VLI’s railways, according to a media report from Reuters.

As a result, Aperam South America would reduce its need for trucks to transport its steel products to clients. VLI will transport feedstock and steel products to Aperam, and the company estimated it could transport about 300,000 mt of products for Aperam this year.

Before the extended agreement was signed, VLI already transported carbon steel products for Aperam.

Aperam South America, formerly known as Acesita, has a 900,000 mt/year crude steel capacity.