Antonio Gozzi namedis indicated as the new president of Italian steel producers' association

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:43:04 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Antonio Gozzi has been unanimously designated the next president of the Italian steel producers' association Federacciai by the association’s board for the 2022-24 period. Mr. Gozzi, former president of Federacciai from 2012 to 2018, is president and CEO of Duferco Italia Holding and currently holds the role of vice president of Federacciai.

Mr. Gozzi's appointment will be submitted for approval to the assembly of Italian steel entrepreneurs to be held next June. The current Federacciai president is Alessandro Banzato, who has held the position since 2018.

Antonio Gozzi, born in Chiavari (Genoa) in 1954, has long been a leading exponent of the world of steel and related activities, and has been the protagonist of the transformation of the Duferco Group. President of Interconnector Energy Italia and representative of the ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors of Confindustria (the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy), Gozzi has been working for months on the issue of energy transition and the impact it has on all the strategic sectors of Italian industry. He has long collaborated with the University of Genoa as an associate professor, on issues relating to industry, energy and shipping.