﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Another iron ore export terminal will be built in Rio de Janeiro

Monday, 23 May 2022 21:37:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The port authority in the state of Rio de Janeiro, CDRJ, announced a project to build another terminal for the export of iron ore in the Port of Itaguai, located south of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The new terminal will be implemented in an area of 312,514 square meters, allowing for an expansion estimated at 30 million mt per year for the iron ore exported from the port.

The expansion will serve the iron ore producers located in the neighbor state of Minas Gerais, including the miner Vale and the iron ore and flats producer CSN.

The investments for the new terminal are estimated at $625 million, with port operations expected to start in 2028.

In 2021, 44.8 million mt of iron ore were exported via the Port of Itaguai.


Tags: raw mat Brazil South America 

Similar articles

20 May

Samarco receives license to expand iron ore mine
18 May

Vale achieves 30 percent progress in removal of iron ore waste from high-risk dam
18 May

Vale's iron ore exports down 23.1 percent in January-March
17 May

Benefits of Tecnored self-reducing briquettes to be presented at Brazil’s AMB seminar
16 May

Vale to sell mining rights at Amazon region manganese ore mine
13 May

Vale and Sinobras ink deal to build billet plant in Brazil
12 May

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in April
06 May

Meeting over controversial Brazilian iron ore project fails to reach agreement
06 May

Vale will develop emergency simulation at its Galego iron ore dam
04 May

Vallourec Brazil resumes iron ore mine activity