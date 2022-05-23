Another iron ore export terminal will be built in Rio de Janeiro

Monday, 23 May 2022 21:37:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The port authority in the state of Rio de Janeiro, CDRJ, announced a project to build another terminal for the export of iron ore in the Port of Itaguai, located south of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The new terminal will be implemented in an area of 312,514 square meters, allowing for an expansion estimated at 30 million mt per year for the iron ore exported from the port.

The expansion will serve the iron ore producers located in the neighbor state of Minas Gerais, including the miner Vale and the iron ore and flats producer CSN.

The investments for the new terminal are estimated at $625 million, with port operations expected to start in 2028.

In 2021, 44.8 million mt of iron ore were exported via the Port of Itaguai.