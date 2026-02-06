 |  Login 
Anglo American’s iron ore output stable in 2025, sales rise slightly

Friday, 06 February 2026 12:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

In the fourth quarter, the company produced 15.1 million mt of iron ore, increasing by 5.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to higher production from the Kumba mine in South Africa. In 2025, the company’s iron ore production totaled 60.8 million mt, remaining stable year on year.

The company’s iron ore sales in the fourth quarter totaled 16.16 million mt, down by 0.3 percent, while its iron ore sales in 2025 came to 61.54 million mt, up by one percent, both year on year.

In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 9.8 percent year on year to 8.59 million mt, while in 2025 iron ore production at Kumba rose by 0.9 percent year on year at 36.08 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.52 million mt in the fourth quarter, up by 0.7 percent year on year, while it decreased by 1.1 percent year on year in 2025 to 24.75 million mt.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance stands at 55-59 million mt for 2026, 59-63 million mt for 2027 and 58-62 million mt for 2028.


