Andritz to upgrade China-based Tangsteel’s continuous galvanizing line No. 5

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it will upgrade China-based Tangsteel High Strength Automotive Strip Co., Ltd.’s continuous galvanizing line No. 5. The line is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Following the upgrade, the line will extend its production range and will offer higher steel grades for automotive applications. With this latest modernization, Tangsteel aims to better meet the growing domestic and international demand for cold rolled strip, while also increasing its production capacity and overall operational efficiency.

The line currently has an annual capacity of 250,000 mt.