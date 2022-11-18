Alacero: Mexican steel market not affected by US supply glut

Friday, 18 November 2022 02:08:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

At the press conference concluding Alacero’s annual conference this week in Monterrey, Mexico, SteelOrbis asked Gustavo Werneck if he expects the US supply glut will that harm import opportunities in Mexico.

“The US is currently dealing with a supply glut, especially on the flat rolled side," SteelOrbis asked. "Current capacity utilization is in the low 70s, there are mills that are offline for planned maintence, lead times are short, prices are falling, and there is a significant amount of new EAF capacity that’s scheduled to come online within the next 12-16 months. Yesterday, one of the panel speakers said he felt there was additional opportutnies to export steel into the US, and he also mentioned that there are opportutnies for new capacity in Mexico, that could help offset the country’s need to import steel. How—if at all —do you feel the US supply glut will impact Latin American steel exports to the US, and is there any concern that oversupply from the US could begin to flood the Latin American markets?"

Gerdau CEO Gustavo Werneck answered, "In flat products and beams, I think there are opportunities for trade between the US and Latin America. "Our backlog is growing because we are getting more orders as clients build new facilities in the US. Demand is expected for the coming years in the case of the long products."