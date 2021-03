Wednesday, 10 March 2021 01:53:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

AK Steel, which was acquired by Cleveland Cliffs in March 2020, will officially change its name along with all Cleveland Cliffs subsidiaries, according to local news reports.

“While Cleveland Cliffs appreciates and respects the legacy of AK Steel,” the company will be retiring the AK Steel name in the coming months, according to a Cleveland Cliffs spokesperson.