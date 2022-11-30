﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AISI urges Congress to intervene in potential railroad strike

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 00:21:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) President and CEO Kevin Dempsey today sent a letter to congressional leadership urging Congress to pass legislation to ensure that our nation’s freight rail system remains fully operational.

Dempsey said that the potential for significant disruption in the rail system would have “serious consequences for the domestic steel industry and the entire US economy.”

While a voluntary agreement among all parties to the ongoing rail negotiations is clearly the best outcome, Dempsey said congressional action is necessary to ensure the US freight rail system remains operational.

“The recent rejection of the agreement reached between the railroads and the negotiators for rail labor organizations in September has raised concerns that a harmful interruption to the rail system may occur as soon as early next week,” Dempsey said, noting that last year, railroads hauled more than 15 million carloads of steel and steelmaking raw materials.

“A functional freight railroad system is critical to ensuring that the American steel industry can effectively and efficiently serve its customers,” Dempsey said.

The AISI is thus urging Congress to take necessary legislative action.


Tags: US North America Freight 

Similar articles

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 44.7 percent in April

13 May | Steel News

US Steel partners with Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier for sustainable steel railcar

09 Dec | Steel News

Nucor to expand fastener division with acquisition of Indiana processing facility

06 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 61.8 percent in July

04 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 22.1 percent in October

13 Nov | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 33.1 percent in September

08 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes down 40.3 percent in August

23 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes fall 24.7 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Port of Houston receives $21.8 million grant to develop new container terminal

10 Mar | Steel News

QSL to open new marine terminal in Houston, serving steel, metals, other sectors

04 Feb | Steel News