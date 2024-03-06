AFV Beltrame Group enters partnership with Edison Next for digitalization and decarbonization

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 16:08:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Multinational energy service company Edison Next, a leader in helping companies in the energy transition, has signed a five-year agreement with Italian steelmaker AFV Beltrame Group to enhance the digitalization of its sites. AFV Beltrame Group is thus committed to monitoring the energy consumption of its 20 factories, in Italy and abroad, through the innovative Edison Analytics platform.

The introduction of Edison Analytics, which took place at the end of 2023, allows them to monitor, manage and optimize the energy consumption of the group’s production sites, including those dedicated to the production of renewable energy. Based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the system identifies areas of efficiency improvement to achieve significant energy savings.

The agreement sees that the collaboration between Edison Next and Metron Italia, a company specialized in the digitalization of energy, will offer AFV Beltrame Group an integrated and personalized service.

The partnership is also part of the group’s decarbonization plan, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030, focusing on production efficiency, circular economy, self-consumption of renewable energy and the use of hydrogen.