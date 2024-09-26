 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > 15...

15 groups compete for acquisition of Acciaierie d’Italia, amid fears of piecemeal sale

Thursday, 26 September 2024 14:31:03 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

The process for the sale of Italian steel producer Acciaierie d’Italia has attracted the interest of 15 national and international industrial groups, Italian minister of enterprises Adolfo Urso has confirmed, as reported by local Italian media. The tender, launched by the commissioners for Acciaierie d’Italia, Fiori, Quaranta, and Tabarelli, in July this year, invites bids for the acquisition of the entire group or individual assets. Only three groups - Vulcan Steel, Stelco, and Baku Steel - seem to have expressed interest in acquiring the entire company. Others, like Marcegaglia, have focused on specific plants, keeping alive the possibility of a piecemeal sale.

Nippon Steel, which was mentioned as a potential bidder, has not submitted a formal expression of interest, but it could still re-enter the race later on, possibly through alliances with other groups. Arvedi and Metinvest are not officially involved yet either, although they have visited the plants in the past.

The tender requires binding bids to be submitted by the end of November. Bids must include key details such as the scope of the operation, the industrial plan, employment guarantees, environmental sustainability plans, and the proposed price. A crucial aspect is the decarbonization plan, which is a fundamental requirement: the lack of such a plan will lead to the automatic exclusion of the bid. The commissioners estimate that the sale could yield around €1.5 billion. After the binding bids are submitted, there may be additional bidding rounds if there are multiple interested parties.

The sale process for Acciaierie d’Italia is now in a decisive phase, with several industrial groups showing interest and significant attention being paid to environmental, social, and economic factors. The priority appears to be the preservation of the group’s integrity and ensuring continuous production, while avoiding solutions that could jeopardize the long-term sustainability of the plants.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Italy’s Arvedi AST idles EAF ahead of schedule

24 Sep | Steel News

Local Italian scrap prices unchanged, further declines possible in October

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Federacciai: Italian longs output speeds up in August, flats output falls more slowly

19 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali increases capital to support acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

13 Sep | Steel News

Unchanged situation in very delicately balanced local Italian scrap market

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italy’s Feralpi to procure clean energy from Enfinity Global

11 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Arvedi AST to idle EAF at end of Sept for one week amid high energy costs

09 Sep | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian steel market faces uncertainty amid global crises, weak demand

09 Sep | Steel News

Local Italian scrap prices fall during summer holidays, negative outlook for September

06 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italy’s crude steel production continues to decline in July

04 Sep | Steel News