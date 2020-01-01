﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed rolls over local rebar price

Hadeed, the key steelmaker and trendsetter in the local longs market in Saudi Arabia, has announced its price for May production rebar.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.