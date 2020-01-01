﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Italian rebar prices move sideways

Italian producers have struggled to raise their domestic rebar prices in the past couple of months due to the lack of apparent consumption.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
25 Sep 20 Turkish mill Icdas decreases its rebar price significantly
24 Sep 20 US wire rod prices stabilize for now
24 Sep 20 Prices for wire rod in Asia under pressure from lower bids, weaker Chinese ...
24 Sep 20 Slow Asian demand leads to lower trading activity for Iranian billet exports
24 Sep 20 Algeria increases longs export prices

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -8.22
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.66
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -1.2
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.08
HRC FOB China, $/mt -1.43
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt -0.96
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey -0.93
Billets FOB Black Sea -0.36
Rebar FOB Turkey -0.54
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.4
Turkish Scrap Index -0.13
China rebar export index 0
China wire rod domestic market index -0.07
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,254,918
Mexico 740,650
Malaysia 717,986
Taiwan 560,445
South Korea 358,480
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.