﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import HDG stable after last week’s jump

In our last repot a week ago, SteelOrbis noted import HDG prices jumped notably, week-over-week, adding that pricing for both ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.