﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices continue to see losses as demand weakens further

Local Indian cold rolled coil prices continued to see losses reacting on negative outlook of key consuming sectors like ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.