﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG export deals only at discount in Gulf, demand from EU delayed

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil exporters have maintained prices unchanged.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.