Zhengzhou in China’s Henan Province initiates level II emergency response

The city of Zhengzhou in China’s Henan Province has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 12:00 on November 21, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the cities of Yangquan, Taiyuan and Linfen in China’s Shanxi Province have decided to issue heavy pollution weather orange (level II) warnings as of 0:00 on November 22.

The atmospheric diffusion conditions in the provinces of Henan and Shanxi have deteriorated since November 22. Mandatory emission reduction measures have been implemented in various locations, requiring industries and enterprises to reduce emissions, halt work at some construction sites and restrict traffic of heavy-duty trucks.