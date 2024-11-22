 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Zhengzhou...

Zhengzhou in China’s Henan Province initiates level II emergency response

Friday, 22 November 2024 09:57:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The city of Zhengzhou in China’s Henan Province has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 12:00 on November 21, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the cities of Yangquan, Taiyuan and Linfen in China’s Shanxi Province have decided to issue heavy pollution weather orange (level II) warnings as of 0:00 on November 22.

The atmospheric diffusion conditions in the provinces of Henan and Shanxi have deteriorated since November 22. Mandatory emission reduction measures have been implemented in various locations, requiring industries and enterprises to reduce emissions, halt work at some construction sites and restrict traffic of heavy-duty trucks.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 22, 2024

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 47, 2024

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 47, 2024 

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 47, 2024 

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 47, 2024 

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down further

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 22, 2024 

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic PPGI prices keep slipping amid slack demand

22 Nov | Flats and Slab

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to reach 2.4 million units in Nov

22 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Nov 11-17

22 Nov | Steel News