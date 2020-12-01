WTO rules against S. Korea in AD duties on Japanese stainless bars 

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:55:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Trade Organization has announced that it has ruled against South Korea’s extended imposition of an antidumping duty on imports of stainless steel bars from Japan and called on South Korea to take remedial measures as the duty does not comply with WTO rules.

Japanese stainless steel bar had been subject to 15.39 percent antidumping duty in South Korea since July 2004 and South Korea decided to extend the measure for the third time in June 2017. On June 18, 2018, Japan requested consultations with South Korea concerning the latter’s decision based on the conclusion of its third sunset review of antidumping duties on stainless steel bars from Japan, India and Spain. On September 13, 2018, Japan requested the establishment of a panel.

In November 2020, South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission had announced its preliminary decision to extend the antidumping duty of 15.39 percent on imports of stainless steel bars from Japan for three years, as SteelOrbis previously reported.