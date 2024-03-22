﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

World crude steel output up 3.7 percent in February

Friday, 22 March 2024 14:35:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in February this year increased by 3.7 percent year on year and was down by 5.8 percent month on month to 148.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-February period this year, global crude steel production increased by 3.0 percent year on year to 306.9 million mt. 

In February, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 109.7 million mt, up 3.9 percent, with China’s output at 81.2 million mt, up 3.5 percent, with 7.0 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 1.1 percent, 11.8 million mt produced by India, rising by 11.4 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 1.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 10.6 million mt of crude steel in February, down by 3.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.1 million mt, up 4.4 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 3.1 million mt of crude steel in February with a 46.6 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.7 million mt, down 4.4 percent year on year. 

In North America, in February, crude steel output totaled 8.7 million mt, down by 1.3 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.5 million mt, falling by 1.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in February amounted to 3.5 million mt, increasing by 10.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, up by 13.1 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.8 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 8.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.2 million mt, moving up by 10.8 percent. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 1.6% in Jan-Feb despite unexpectedly weak post-holiday demand

18 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.38 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.38 percent in late February

06 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News