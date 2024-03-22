World crude steel output up 3.7 percent in February

Friday, 22 March 2024 14:35:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in February this year increased by 3.7 percent year on year and was down by 5.8 percent month on month to 148.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-February period this year, global crude steel production increased by 3.0 percent year on year to 306.9 million mt.

In February, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 109.7 million mt, up 3.9 percent, with China’s output at 81.2 million mt, up 3.5 percent, with 7.0 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 1.1 percent, 11.8 million mt produced by India, rising by 11.4 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 1.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.6 million mt of crude steel in February, down by 3.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.1 million mt, up 4.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.1 million mt of crude steel in February with a 46.6 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.7 million mt, down 4.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in February, crude steel output totaled 8.7 million mt, down by 1.3 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.5 million mt, falling by 1.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in February amounted to 3.5 million mt, increasing by 10.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, up by 13.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.8 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 8.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.2 million mt, moving up by 10.8 percent.