Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Q1

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:15:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in March this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 3.34 million mt, increasing by 29.16 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.8 percent compared to March 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 21.3 percent compared to February and rose by 2.4 percent year on year to 3.12 million mt.

In the January-March period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 3.2 percent year on year to 8.45 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 11.9 percent year on year to 8.14 million mt. The country’s exports reached 1.82 million mt, up by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year.


