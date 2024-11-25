Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in January-October

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in October this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 1.84 million mt, increasing by 7.2 percent month on month and up by 13.6 percent year on year, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month increased by 9.42 percent compared to September and rose by 22.5 percent year on year to 2.74 million mt.

In the January-October period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 16.0 percent year on year to 18.19 million mt, while the country’s steel sales rose by 15.6 percent year on year to 24.47 million mt.

Meanwhile, in September this year, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel increased by 15.37 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 9.88 percent year on year to 1.54 million mt, while the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 1.08 million mt, down by 20.74 percent month on month and up by 27.21 percent year on year.