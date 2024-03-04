﻿
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat enters Japanese pipe market

Monday, 04 March 2024 13:51:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has received steel pipe orders from the US, Australia, Canada and Japan, and that it has completed its first shipment to a major Japanese retailer.

According to the company’s statement, the products in question have a wide range of applications by meeting quality standards like load-bearing capacity, corrosion resistance and weatherability. It means that Hoa Phat’s steel pipes are highly durable even against harsh outdoor conditions.

In the meantime, a Japanese buyer plans to pay a visit to Vietnam to discuss orders for this year and explore the possibility of importing additional products.

In 2023, the Vietnamese producer sold 685,000 mt of steel pipes in total.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

