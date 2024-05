Wednesday, 29 May 2024 10:46:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The total value of machinery industry imports and exports in China rose by 2.2 percent in the January-April period this year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In particular, the value of the machinery industry exports totaled $267.14 billion in the given period, up 2.9 percent year on year, while the value of the machinery industry imports totaled $94.43 billion in the first four months, resulting in a trade surplus of $172.71 billion.