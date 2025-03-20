Vallourec Brazil aims to meet pellet demand from steel industry

Vallourec Brazil, a subsidiary of France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec, has announced that it expects to increase its pellet production capacity to over 1.2 million mt per year. The company is the only steelmaker in Brazil to have its own pelletizing plant, which is located in the state of Minas Gerais.

Accordingly, the pellet production volume is enough to fuel its own blast furnace and to supply the steel market. Moreover, Vallourec Brazil’s pelletizing plant is the only one in the world to use biomass charcoal as the main fuel, which leads to lower carbon emissions. As a result, the company is ready to meet the demand for pellets from the steel markets.