Vale joins forces OQ Alternative Energy to decarbonize pelletizing plant in Oman

Brazilian miner iron miner Vale has announced that it has signed a heads of agreement with Oman-based energy company OQ Alternative Energy to decarbonize its operations in Sohar.

Within the scope of the agreement, the duo not only aims to develop renewable energy projects to power Vale’s pelletizing plant at Sohar Port, but also create a framework for future projects, energy supply and land allocation.

Also, Vale plans to fully use renewables at its Sohar pelletizing plant by 2030 in line with Oman’s decarbonization goals and with its commitment to reducing emissions.