Vale and SHS sign MoU to develop decarbonization solutions in steelmaking

Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:11:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale and German steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA (SHS) signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue solutions focused on carbon-neutral steelmaking process.

The companies plan to jointly study and explore, among other initiatives, the usage of Vale’s green iron ore briquettes and direct reduction pellets in steelmaking, a briquette plant located close to SHS facilities and the Tecnored technology.

According to Vale, the initiative is in line with Vale’s commitment to reduce by 15 percent net Scope 3 emissions by 2035. Since 2021, Vale has engaged with around 30 ironmaking clients, representing approximately 50 percent of company’s Scope 3 emissions.

Vale also seeks to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33 percent until 2030, and achieve net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, leading the way to sustainable mining.