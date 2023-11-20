﻿
US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

Monday, 20 November 2023 01:08:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 18, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,696,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.8 percent.

Production for the week ending November 18, 2023 is up 0.8 percent from the previous week ending November 11, 2023 when production was 1,683,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.2 percent.

Production was 1,594,000 net tons in the week ending November 18, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 71.5 percent. The current week production represents a 6.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 18, 2023 was 78,701,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.7 percent. That is down 0.4 percent from the 79,043,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.1 percent.


