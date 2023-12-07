﻿
US plates in coil imports up 25.7 percent in October

Thursday, 07 December 2023 21:02:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 109,361 mt in October 2023, up 25.7 percent from September and up 5.4 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $90.5 million in October 2023, compared to $80.9 million in September and $97.9 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in October, with 53,859 mt, compared to 51,096 mt in September and 58,834 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in October include South Korea, with 14,679 mt; Germany, with 11,169 mt; Netherlands, with 9,879 mt; and Mexico, with 7,075 mt.


