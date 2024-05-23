US OCTG imports down 14.8 percent in March from February

Thursday, 23 May 2024 13:51:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 140,366 mt in March this year, down 14.8 percent from February and down 53.4 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $214.9 million in March, compared to $238.8 million in February and $617.4 million in same month of 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in March, with 36,972 mt, compared to 45,992 mt in February and 57,000 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in March include Canada, with 18,349 mt; Thailand, with 14,612 mt; Austria, with 14,598 mt; and Vietnam, with 7,384 mt.