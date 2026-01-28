 |  Login 
US maintains AD/CVD orders on steel wire rod from China

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 10:28:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from China.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the antidumping duty and the countervailing duty orders on wire rod from China would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of dumping and injury to the US industry.

The dumping margins are at 106.19 percent and 110.25 percent, while subsidy rates are at 178.46 percent, 185.89 percent and 193.31 percent for the country.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.6000, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6090, and 7227.90.6035.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America 

