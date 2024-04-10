US line pipe imports down 50.3 percent in February

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 21,805 mt in February 2024, down 50.3 percent from January and down 65.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $39.2 million in February 2024, compared to $65.9 million in January and $123.1 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in February, with 5,906 mt, compared to 19,282 mt in January and 39,399 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported line pipe in February include Mexico, with 38,409 mt; Vietnam, with 3,076 mt; Romania, with 1,822 mt; and Italy, with 1,586 mt.


