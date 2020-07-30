US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on wire rod from five countries

Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:14:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty order on imports of carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Brazil and the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Moldova, and Trinidad and Tobago would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Moldova, and Trinidad and Tobago will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.