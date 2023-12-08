US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey

Friday, 08 December 2023 14:17:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Turkish suppliers Kaptan Demir Çelik and Çolakoğlu Metalurji received countervailable subsidy rates at 5.54 percent and 0.03 percent (de minimis) respectively for the period from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

The DOC stated that it has rescinded the review of the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for 15 companies and intends to rescind the review for four other companies.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.