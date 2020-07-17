US iron ore output down 29.2 percent in April from March

Friday, 17 July 2020 17:46:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US iron ore production in April this year amounted to 2.93 million mt, decreasing by 29.2 percent compared to March and down by 22.5 percent year on year, according to figures from the Mineral Industry Survey released by the US Geological Survey (USGS). Meanwhile, US iron ore export shipments in April this year totaled 4.25 million mt, surging by 185.2 percent compared to the previous month and falling by 2.5 percent compared to April 2019.

In the January-April period this year, US iron ore production totaled 14.7 million mt, increasing by 0.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019, while US iron ore export shipments amounted to 7.98 million mt, down by five percent year on year.