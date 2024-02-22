US hot rolled bar exports down 17.1 percent in December

Thursday, 22 February 2024 19:23:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 23,240 mt in December 2023, down 17.1 percent from November and down 21.5 percent from December 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $39.7 million in December, compared to $46.4 million in the previous month and $47.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in December with 13,157 mt, compared to 16,461 mt in November and 18,195 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Canada, with 8,704 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.