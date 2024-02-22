﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 17.1 percent in December

Thursday, 22 February 2024 19:23:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 23,240 mt in December 2023, down 17.1 percent from November and down 21.5 percent from December 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $39.7 million in December, compared to $46.4 million in the previous month and $47.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in December with 13,157 mt, compared to 16,461 mt in November and 18,195 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Canada, with 8,704 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US domestic rebar market continues to chug along

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

US cold finished bar imports up 45.8 percent in December

22 Feb | Steel News

Romania’s sole rebar mill raises prices, spot market remains stable

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices follow diverse trends

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Some ex-ASEAN wire rod offers retreat amid weakness in China, but further falls doubtful

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 22, 2024

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet most competitive in SE Asian billet market amid lower futures prices

22 Feb | Longs and Billet

UK’S TRA proposes safeguard extension for 15 steel product categories for further two years

22 Feb | Steel News

US import rebar market struggles to gain traction

21 Feb | Longs and Billet

Nucor board approves funding for new rebar micro mill

21 Feb | Steel News