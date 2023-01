Wednesday, 04 January 2023 21:48:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in November, with 71,699 mt, compared to 68,983 mt in October and 66,463 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in November include Mexico, with 20,027 mt; South Korea, with 11,296 mt; Turkey, with 7,872 mt; and Vietnam, with 5,965 mt.