US cold finished bar imports up 45.8 percent in December

Thursday, 22 February 2024 19:23:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 12,315 mt in December 2023, up 45.8 percent from November and up 53.2 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $22.7 million in December 2023, compared to $17.5 million in November and $16.1 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Italy in December, with 3,862 mt, compared to 869 mt in November and 2,870 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in December include Germany, with 1,926 mt; Mexico, with 1,556 mt; Canada, with 1,426 mt; and Spain, with 1,191 mt.