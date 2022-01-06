US cold finished bar exports up 16 percent in October

Thursday, 06 January 2022 22:54:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,185 mt in October 2021, up 16.0 percent from September and up 50.2 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $25.9 million in October, compared to $23.1 million in the previous month and $17.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in October with 7,069 mt, compared to 6,075 mt in September and 3,055 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,184 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in October.