US assigns zero dumping margin for heavy-walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea’s Nexteel

Thursday, 30 November 2023 13:43:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korean steelmaker Nexteel for the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Nexteel was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company in line with the preliminary results.

The decision is applicable from November 28.


